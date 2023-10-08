Top track

Groove Armada - Superstylin'

Club Chinois Presents Groove Armada

Club Chinois
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Groove Armada are an English electronic music duo, composed of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay who met in London in the mid 90's. Groove Armada started as a series of nights across London and through promotion the duo began releasing 12’s for East London pioneer Read more

Presented by Island Hospitality.

Lineup

Groove Armada, Dunmore Brothers, Sarah Main

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

