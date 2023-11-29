Top track

abracadabra - Tracing Outlines

Abracadabra + Monte Crystal + Garçon Velours

Supersonic
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

**Cette soirée plaira aux fans de Talking Heads, Stereolab & Tom Tom Club

ABRACADABRA**
(Indie pop - Oakland, US)
MONTE CRYSTAL
(Pop psychédélique - Virycords - Paris, FR) (Release Party)
GARÇON VELOURS
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Abracadabra

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

