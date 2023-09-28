DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOMAGE AWARDS : Lyricist Lounge 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP EDITION

Deluxx Fluxx
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
New York
Selling fast
$11.33
🎉 Founder Anthony Marshall 50th Bday 🎉

Our peers aka Homage Board of directors all within the entertainment community collectively look to help bring light to our recommended living legends / Homage Award Recipients, for their contributions to the cultu Read more

Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Scram Jones

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

