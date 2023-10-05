Top track

B&L Double Cross

Catch One
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brownies & Lemonade presents Double Cross, a cutting edge electronic artist showcase featuring new and exciting talent from all corners of the world.

October 5, 2023. 9pm. 18+. Limited space.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.

Lineup

6
Hamdi, TYNAN, Fabian Mazur and 6 more

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

