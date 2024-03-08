Top track

Love Natural

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crystal Fighters

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Love Natural
Got a code?

About

Crystal Fighters have always sought to open themselves up to the world. After all, they’re inherently a fusion concept – part British and part Basque; part old and part new; part pop and part traditional. But when the world changed, so did they. Separated Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Crystal Fighters

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.