On The Common presents: Reflections On Regret - join 5 up and coming London comedy acts as they stare their past shortcomings in the face!
Max McKenzie
Mia Jarvis
Diesel
Aisha Amanduri
Kiran Saggu
+ special guest DJ
+ resident Tarot Reader, Nellie
