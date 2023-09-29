DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reflections On Regret

The George Tavern
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On The Common presents: Reflections On Regret - join 5 up and coming London comedy acts as they stare their past shortcomings in the face!

Max McKenzie

Mia Jarvis

Diesel

Aisha Amanduri

Kiran Saggu

+ special guest DJ

+ resident Tarot Reader, Nellie Read more

Presented by On The Common

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

