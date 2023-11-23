Top track

Amalie Bryde - Tell Me

Amalie Bryde + Merunisa and Friends

The Victoria
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amalie Bryde is ready to give London an unforgettable concert experience with her band and friends.. Expect an evening filled with surprises, brand-new music and classics like the songs "NO," "Like This Like That," and her new single "Tell Me," which will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amalie Bryde
Lineup

Amalie Bryde

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

