DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night Magic: Palm Dreams Album Release Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Night Magic; the new Thursday night weekly event from the minds of Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

This week, we welcome FEMME HOUSE to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. FEMME HOUSE creates opportunities for women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LG*** Read more

Presented by Femme House & Stereo Punks

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.