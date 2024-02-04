DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Kearns: The Varnishing Days

The Crescent
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£20.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

The Varnishing Days is the heart-stopping, glasses-dropping, hard-rocking, wig-shaking, levothyroxine-taking, knee-knocking, boot-licking, justifying, teeth rattling, digressing new show from stand up comedian to the stars John Kearns.

"Go silent as I wal Read more

Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

John Kearns

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

