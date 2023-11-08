Top track

Porchlight - Drywall

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Porchlight + Phaon + Difference

Supersonic
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Porchlight - Drywall
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Fontaines DC, Shame & Crack Cloud

PORCHLIGHT*
(Alternative rock - Fragile Hands - Brighton, UK)
PHAON
(Pop rock - Fredrich Monster Records - Limoges, FR)
DIFFERENCE
(Post punk - Paris, FR)

INFORMAT Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Phaon, Porchlight

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.