Mye_Taai + Badger (Rave Club For Two)

The George Tavern
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mye_Taai (NL)

Mye_Taai are an electronic rave punk duo plus one delivering a bracing dose of reality in grim rants at a rave club for two. Mike does the words, Rik spins the beats + samples and Berrie mixes it.

They tell the story through dialogues and Read more

Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

Neuro Placid, Badger

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

