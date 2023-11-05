DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Movie Club, Wargirl

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Movie Club Bio: Born in Venice Beach in October, 2018 from the bloodline connection between drums and electric guitar, Movie Club is an internationally-acclaimed instrumental psych rock band featuring Jessamyn Violet on drums and Vince Cuneo on guitar. The Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

