DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Movie Club Bio: Born in Venice Beach in October, 2018 from the bloodline connection between drums and electric guitar, Movie Club is an internationally-acclaimed instrumental psych rock band featuring Jessamyn Violet on drums and Vince Cuneo on guitar. The
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.