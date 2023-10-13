Top track

Lady Gaga - Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pop Never Dies: Going Gaga

The Waiting Room
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lady Gaga - Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)
Got a code?

About

For one-night only join Pop Never Dies for Going Gaga!

Rocket number 9 blast off to the planet Chromatica and explore the space-age discography of Lady Gaga... playing her biggest hits, underrated album cuts and fan favourites. We'll be celebrating ever Read more

Presented by Pop Never Dies.

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.