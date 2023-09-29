DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Project Samskriti presenta: And now, Yoga

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
ArtMilano
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ideato da Sadhguru, il Project Samskriti è un ensemble contemporaneo che esegue e propone le arti classiche indiane a livello globale.

Caratterizzati da espressioni esuberanti e straordinarie di arte e spiritualità, gli spettacoli di Project Samskriti tra Read more

Presentato da Movement APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.