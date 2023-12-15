Top track

Antía Muíño - Alalá de Muxía

Antía Muíño + Olaia Inziarte

LA FÁBRICA DE CHOCOLATE (VIGO)
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La artista gallega Antía Muíño y la artista navarra Olaia Inziarte llegan a La Fábrica de Chocolate de Vigo en el marco de sendas giras de presentación de sus últimos discos, el próximo viernes 15 de diciembre.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI Read more

Organizado por Raso Estudio.

Lineup

Olaia Inziarte, Antía Muíño

Venue

LA FÁBRICA DE CHOCOLATE (VIGO)

Rúa Rogelio Abalde, 22, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

