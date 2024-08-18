DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ArcTanGent 2024 - Weekend Campervan Tickets

Fernhill Farm
15 Aug - 18 Aug 2024
GigsBristol
From £95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

  • Valid with a full weekend or day festival ticket only
  • All pitches are 6m x 6m
  • Electric hook-up customers will need to bring a 50m cable
  • No caravans are permitted
  • No tents are permitted next to campervans
  • Awnings are permitted

Driving direction Read more

Presented by ArcTanGent.

Venue

Fernhill Farm

Compton Martin, Bristol BS40 6LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.