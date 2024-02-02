Top track

In Amber

Swimming Bell Record Release Show

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

In Amber
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Swimming Bell Record Release Show

with Sam Buck, Wayne Faler

2/2/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

"Like folk-era Sharon Van Etten, Meg Baird and Rosali; check Schottland building 1988 and Love Liked You to the most...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Swimming Bell, Sam Buck, Wayne Faler

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

