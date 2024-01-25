DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Swimming Bell Record Release Show
1/25/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
Inside Show.
"Like folk-era Sharon Van Etten, Meg Baird and Rosali; check Schottland building 1988 and Love Liked You to the most elegant crescendos." - MOJ
