DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El pistoletazo de salida de la tercera temporada será el próximo 21 de octubre. Una Opening Party a modo de showcase de Akestra Discos. El sello discográfico vigués aterriza en Siroco con toda su plana mayor. Bflecha es co-fundadora de la disquera***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.