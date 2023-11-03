Top track

Phantom Isle with Milena and The Cost Of Loving

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to present Phantom Isle with guests at Strongroom Bar on Friday, November 3rd.

PHANTOM ISLE - “Bet you lot didn’t see this thing coming when it first started did you?! Big track from Phantom Isle”

Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

Phantom Isle

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Milena, The Cost of Loving, Phantom Isle

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

