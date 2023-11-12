DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bill Charlap Trio

The Century Room
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($30-$45 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) The event of the season: The Grammy-winning Bill Charlap Trio returns to the Century Room! Not to be missed!

Bill Charlap has performed and recorded with many leading artists of our time, ranging from jazz masters Phil W Read more

Presented by The Century Room
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bill Charlap Trio, Bill Charlap Trio

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

