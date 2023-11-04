Top track

Failures

Deceits, Traps PS, Vulture Feather, False Figure

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE WITCHING HOURS PRESENTS

Deceits (Record Release)

Traps PS

Vulture Feather

False Figure

DECEITS are 3 best friends from Los Angeles, CA that pull from different influences, including deathrock, hardcore punk, dreampop and new wave to craft their un Read more

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

1
Deceits, Traps PS, Vulture Feather and 1 more

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

