DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boy are we excited for this one!... Welcoming to Bristol and SWX, the living legend of Funk and one of the architects of the 'James Brown Sound' -playing his first Bristol show in over twenty years - Mr Fred Wesley!!
Born in Columbus - Georgia, and raised
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.