Worm Gigs: Fred Wesley & The New J.B.'s + Support

SWX
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Boy are we excited for this one!... Welcoming to Bristol and SWX, the living legend of Funk and one of the architects of the 'James Brown Sound' -playing his first Bristol show in over twenty years - Mr Fred Wesley!!

Born in Columbus - Georgia, and raised

Presented by Worm Disco Club.

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

