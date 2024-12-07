Top track

Kalash Criminel

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €44.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kalash Criminel En Concert au Zenith de PARIS

Tout public
Présenté par MC*5
Lineup

Kalash Criminel

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

