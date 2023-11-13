Top track

Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane - Ten Degrees of Strange

Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane: Solo Performance + In Conversation (Night 1)

Rough Trade East
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store solo performance/in conversation and signing from Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'The Moon Also Rises' released via Transgressive.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

