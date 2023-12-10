DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hayes Bradley, Scout LaRue Willis

Zebulon
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hayes Bradley is one of the most promising up-and-coming composers, DJs, and producers from Los Angeles, CA. His style is at the perfect crossroads between the subtle romance and ambient mystery that embodies the desolati...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ipsilon, LLC dba Zebulon.

Lineup

Scout LaRue Willis

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

