Antti Paalanen + Scúru Fitchádu

FGO-Barbara
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Antti Paalanen

Associer la musique traditionnelle finlandaise à l’Electronic Dance Music, le tout à l’accordéon…voici la gageure d’Antti Paalanen. L‘artiste superpose ainsi l’ambiance bon enfant de l’accordéon aux beats entêtants des musiques électronique Read more

Présenté par Madline & Festival Villes des Musiques du Monde

Antti Paalanen, Scúru Fitchádu

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

