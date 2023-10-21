DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Retropxssy // Nailbreaker // Victim Unit

East Street Tap
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an evening of hell having no fury - with emotive & groundbreaking performances from Retropxssy, Nailbreaker & Victim Unit. C u @ the slvtdrop xoxo

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KNM.

Lineup

Victim Unit, Nailbreaker, RETROPXSSY

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

