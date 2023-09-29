DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scared To Dance is back at The Shacklewell Arms!
Our guest DJ is the comedian and actor Lolly Adefope joining resident Paul Richards. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Wet Leg, Talking Heads, Alvvays, Joy Division, Dry Cleaning, The Cure, Cate Le B
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.