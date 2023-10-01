Top track

Eric Chenaux - Bird & Moon

Eric Chenaux per Time zones

Officina degli Esordi
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsBari
€6.14

About

Eric Chenaux (CAN) “queste meravigliose canzoni fatte di note e accordi sospesi nel vuoto ci mostrano che si può essere avant e soulful allo stesso tempo" Voce e chitarra elettrica, stile unico, grande talento. I suoi dischi affrontano la relazione tra str Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Eric Chenaux

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

