DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The journey of RDGLDGRN began with a bang in 2011 when they dropped their debut single, "I Love Lamp," a catchy power pop anthem, which took its name from a memorable line uttered by Steve Carell's iconic character in "Anchor Man." What followed was nothin
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.