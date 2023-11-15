Top track

Sleeping In Your Garden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

FIRST FIFTY: Gia Ford + Erin LeCount + Jacob Alon

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sleeping In Your Garden
Got a code?

About

The Great Escape Festival and Clash Present

**FIRST FIFTY:
**Gia Ford
Erin LeCount
Jacob Alon

The Great Escape's FIRST FIFTY event series is back in November 2023 to showcase some of the hottest new and up-and-coming artists around.

This is an 18+ Read more

Presented by The Great Escape Festival and Clash.

Lineup

Gia Ford, Erin LeCount, Jacob Alon

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs