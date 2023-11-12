Top track

Silly Goose - Rap Rock Jesus

Silly Goose / Post Profit

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsChicago
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

Silly Goose & Post Profit
w/ Special Guest TBA

All ages

Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Post Profit, Silly Goose

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

