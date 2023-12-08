Top track

MFC Chicken - Royal We

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

MFC Chicken + The Blasting Caps + Mama Moonshine

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MFC Chicken - Royal We
Got a code?

About

MFC CHICKEN are back in the UK - don't miss your chance to catch their raw, sax-fuelled rock 'n' roll on Friday 8 December!

When tenor sax player Spencer Evoy arrived in London fresh from Canada, little did he know that his quest to reignite the spirit of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Mama Moonshine, THE BLASTING CAPS, MFC Chicken

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs