Year Of The Dog

The Globe
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Smashing the festival, radio, and TV circuits alike, the new brass-house-soul sound from Cardiff and Bristol are selling out gigs and rising fast

Having built a reputation as one of the most unforgettable dance inducing live bands on the underground scene

Year of the Dog

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

