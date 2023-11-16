Top track

(I Don't Think This Is) the Club

Sophie Sucks Face

Color Club Ballroom
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15 ticket + taxes & fees

Sophie Sucks Face is a new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations hailing from writer/performer Sophie Zucker. When Sophie accidentally hooks up with her cousin, she must decide to shun h Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Sophie Zucker , Ian Lockwood

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

