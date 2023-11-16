DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 ticket + taxes & fees
Sophie Sucks Face is a new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations hailing from writer/performer Sophie Zucker. When Sophie accidentally hooks up with her cousin, she must decide to shun h
