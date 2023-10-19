Top track

Kharfi - dublin

Bubble w/ Vandal On Da Track

Tunnel Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bubble, il format musicale Milanese che unisce la musica Melodic House alla UKG sta tornando nella sua casa, al Tunnel Club

Special Guest: Vandal On Da Track (FR) direttamente da Lione, porterà il suo DJ Set energico e i suoi celebri Remix ed Edit

Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Kharfi

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

