Top track

Open Page

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alchemy x Colour Factory: Halloween All-Nighter

Colour Factory
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Open Page
Got a code?

About

ALCHEMY coming thru with the Halloween motive.

All-nighter biz with two rooms spanning only the finest jungle, D&B and hip hop.

If last year's edition was anything to go by, this is gonna be a madness... Expect absolute shellings from the likes of LENZMA Read more

Presented by Colour Factory.

Lineup

7
Lenzman, Jehst, Watch The Ride and 7 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.