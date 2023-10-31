DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Purge Birms: Birmingham's Biggest Halloween Party

Venue TBA (Birmingham)
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Purge Birms

Birmingham's Biggest Hallloween Party Is Here!

Music Policy:

Bashment, Afrobeats, Soca, Hip Hop, RnB & More

DJ’s On The Night:

DJ Daggastar

DJ Spookz

RMB

DJ Aruntings

Tommy B

+ More

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by City Parties.

Venue

Venue TBA (Birmingham)

Birmingham
Doors open10:00 pm

