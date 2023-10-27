DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
COSMETIC
Nati nei primi duemila nella profonda provincia romagnola, i Cosmetic hanno saputo plasmare un sound unico e in continua evoluzione, nel quale alt-rock e shoegaze si mescolano con linee pop e liriche in italiano.
Il gruppo ha all'attivo 6 album
