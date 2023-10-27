DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cosmetic Live

Off Topic
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTorino
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

COSMETIC

Nati nei primi duemila nella profonda provincia romagnola, i Cosmetic hanno saputo plasmare un sound unico e in continua evoluzione, nel quale alt-rock e shoegaze si mescolano con linee pop e liriche in italiano.

Il gruppo ha all'attivo 6 album Read more

Presentato da Goodness APS.
Lineup

Cosmetic

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

