Latin & Reggaetón Party @ Republic - Perreo Garden

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Mark your calendars f﻿or our bi-monthly event series at Republic Latin Fusion.

M﻿usic by:

X﻿ermane

Our Latin Party that celebrates the vibrant sounds and rhythms of Latin Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Doors open11:30 pm

