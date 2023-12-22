DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ataque Escampe

Café Torgal
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ver a Ataque Escampe en directo é unha experiencia difícil de

esquecer. En efecto, o seu espectáculo é a restra de emocións

—da sensualidade á euforia, da melancolía ao furor— que cabe esperar do

grupo que leva desde 2008 escribindo a banda sonora do no Read more

Organizado por Todomedre.

Ataque Escampe

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

