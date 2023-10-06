DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keep The Fire Burning

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DJ Adam Lucky (of The Numero Group) spins Disco, Italo & House for nonstop dancing.

Keep the Fire Burning!

9pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

