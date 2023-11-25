Top track

Sløtface

Lending Room
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Sløtface

Venue

Lending Room

229 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 3AP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

