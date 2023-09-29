DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
House & Disco BANGERS all night long this September in London's iconic venue, Jazz Cafe.
Expect modern day bumpers all the way through to classic 90s anthems spun by some of the cities hottest party starters.
Tickets only £10... We expect these to go qui
