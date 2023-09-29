Top track

A Night Of House Music

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

House & Disco BANGERS all night long this September in London's iconic venue, Jazz Cafe.

Expect modern day bumpers all the way through to classic 90s anthems spun by some of the cities hottest party starters.

Tickets only £10... We expect these to go qui

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

