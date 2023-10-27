Top track

Rhode & Brown - Not My Mind, Not My Planet

1001 Halloween: Rhode & Brown (Toy Tonics) Lucidé

Café 1001
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We're thrilled to host very special guests, Munich based DJ and producer duo, Rhode & Brown head to the capital for their long awaited 1001 debut. With releases on labels such as Toy Tonics, Public Possession, Let’s Play House or their own imprints Slam Ci Read more

Presented by 1001

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

