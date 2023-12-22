DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: The Music Of Vince Gauraldi

The Century Room
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
Tucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm sets) Angelo Versace, Scott Black and Arthur Vint play Vince Guaraldi Trio's much beloved "A Charlie Brown Christmas" along with a selection of other Vince Guaraldi compositions.

The classic album had a profound impact on jazz and pop...

This is a 21+ event / Family Friendly
Presented by the Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
