Ralphie Choo

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €15.30

About

Ralphie Choo en Mazo Madriz 24 de febrero

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Ralphie Choo

Venue

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)

C. de Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

