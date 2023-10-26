DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dwarfs of East Agouza, Eyvind Kand & Jessika Kenney, Insideoutmosphere
On October 26th Alan Bishop of Sun City Girls brings his Cairo, Egypt based improv trio THE DWARFS OF EAST AGOUZA to Los Angeles for the first time. Composed of Bishop (Acoustic Bass,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.