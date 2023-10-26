DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dwarfs of East Agouza, Eyvind Kand & Jessika Kenney, Insideoutmosphere

Zebulon
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dwarfs of East Agouza, Eyvind Kand & Jessika Kenney, Insideoutmosphere

On October 26th Alan Bishop of Sun City Girls brings his Cairo, Egypt based improv trio THE DWARFS OF EAST AGOUZA to Los Angeles for the first time. Composed of Bishop (Acoustic Bass, Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

The Dwarfs of East Agouza

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.