Top track

The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Vaccines: 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations' Album Release Performance

CONTENT
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
Selling fast
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present a live outstore performance from The Vaccines at CONTENT Liverpool. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album, 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations', released via Thirty Tigers.

This is a 14+ event (und Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Vaccines

Venue

CONTENT

Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.